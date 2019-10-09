Nokia launches Intent-based Software-defined Access

Nokia outlined plans for a fully-integrated, Intent-based solution for fixed access networks.



Nokia’s new intent-based Altiplano Access Controller promises software-defined access with automated control of gigabit broadband solutions. The goal is to create software-defined access networks (SDAN) that are programmable and easier to adapt, automate and expand.



Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Innovative intent-based solutions like our Altiplano Access Controller are changing the game for how operators deliver services over their network. No longer confined by their underlying infrastructure, operators can now create a service with the assurance of knowing the network will automatically configure and adapt to support what’s needed.”



Nokia says Intent-based networking (IBN) further enhances the benefits of SDAN and serves as the next evolutionary step toward a fully autonomous network. Supporting both traditional and SDAN nodes, it allows operators to manage service availability from a business perspective instead of at the technology level.



Ray Owen, CTO at nbn, said: “As a long-standing strategic partner for nbn, Nokia continues to play a key role in helping us evolve our network to meet our broadband access goals. Nokia’s cutting-edge SDAN technology allows us to manage the various G.fast deployments we have across the nbn FTTC network. It also gives us the flexibility to enhance the customer experience management and advance our own operations systems with integration into the Nokia SDAN open environment.”



Whitepaper on intent-based networking: https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/202237



