Nokia aims Quillion chipset at next gen access

Nokia outlined plans for a new family of chipsets to power next-generation massive scale access networks.



The forthcoming "Quillion" chipset will allow operators to introduce 10G PON in their fiber networks and to serve more users from G.fast access nodes. For next-generation fiber access networks, the Quillion chipset powers Nokia’s 16-port Multi-PON line card, which supports both GPON and NG-PON on each port. This allows operators with an existing GPON network to simply “switch on” NG-PON services on each port without recabling or disrupting the GPON service.



Nokia said Quillion is also optimized to allow for low-latency applications that are critical for 5G transport and has built-in programmability to support intents that pave the way toward automated workflows, such as network slicing for 5G transport.



In addition, the Quillion chipset supports copper infrastructure access, including the highest density G.fast and Vplus solutions on the market.



Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “In a 5G world, consumers will expect a gigabit experience regardless if they are at home or on the go. Our Quillion chipset is designed to deliver gigabit broadband to every home, using broadband technologies like fiber to complement 5G in massive scale access networks. This allows operators to efficiently connect more people with higher speeds, and positively impacts their business case.”



