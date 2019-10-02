Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Next Gen SD-WAN: Driving digital transformation

Wednesday, October 02, 2019  



Two minute video

SD-WAN continues to be a super high-growth area for Verizon.  As enterprises undergo digital transformations, they are embracing SD-WAN because it provides the ability to manage to a business outcome.

Moreover, SD-WAN is fundamental for Zero Trust Networking. When you can virtualize functions and implement policy in coordination to SD-WAN you have the ability to better protect the enterprise.

Shawn Hakl, Senior VP of Business Products at Verizon, talks about why Verizon's customers are embracing SD-WAN technology.

http://www.nginfrastructure.com/sd-wan

