Two minute video
SD-WAN continues to be a super high-growth area for Verizon. As enterprises undergo digital transformations, they are embracing SD-WAN because it provides the ability to manage to a business outcome.
Moreover, SD-WAN is fundamental for Zero Trust Networking. When you can virtualize functions and implement policy in coordination to SD-WAN you have the ability to better protect the enterprise.
Shawn Hakl, Senior VP of Business Products at Verizon, talks about why Verizon's customers are embracing SD-WAN technology.
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Next Gen SD-WAN: Driving digital transformation
