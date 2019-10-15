Next Gen SD-WAN: Automation and Programmability





In enterprises today, too many tasks are manual, but as the network evolves from site-to-site to a user-to-app model this will change, says Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks.



A key to this is network telemetry from wherever the user is located. This data will open new possibilities for (1) security/compliance and (2) automation/programmability.



Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks, discusses market momentum with SD-Branch services. Versa recently surpassed 1,000 enterprise customers and 200,000 software licenses.



