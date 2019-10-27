Next-Gen Network Automation - Accelerating Enterprises





Automating a global enterprise to scale can be a herculean task. Choosing the best approach, such as using an intent-based, model-driven based network automation engine can simplify the process of automating an existing multi-vendor network, freeing precious IT engineering time to deliver strategic innovation. Gluware CEO and Co-founder, Jeff Gray, talks about how Gluware helps enterprises like Mastercard, Merck and more deploy network automation at scale and the business benefits of doing so.



https://youtu.be/d4fZt25M8y4



