Now Available: 2019 Next Gen Network Automation site and report

The dream of fully automated networks has been with us for decades, but with the rise of machine learning and virtualized network architecture, the industry finally appears ready to step ahead with Next Gen Network Automation.
In this series of videos, we speak with the thought leaders who are redefining the concept of automation. This 4-minute overview video gives us some high-level definitions:
- Arpit Joshipura, The Linux Foundation
- Partho Mishra, Cumulus
- Jeff Gray, Gluware
- Prasanth Shenoy, Cisco
- Chris Wade, Itential
- Gerhard Wieser, FRINX
- Mansour Karam, Apstra
- Dr. Junlan Fang, China Mobile
- Chris Rice, AT&T
See our full series of Thought Leadership videos, and download the exclusive report from our partner AvidThink, at https://nginfrastructure.com/network-automation/