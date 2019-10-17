Now Available: 2019 Next Gen Network Automation site and report





The dream of fully automated networks has been with us for decades, but with the rise of machine learning and virtualized network architecture, the industry finally appears ready to step ahead with Next Gen Network Automation.



In this series of videos, we speak with the thought leaders who are redefining the concept of automation. This 4-minute overview video gives us some high-level definitions:









Arpit Joshipura, The Linux Foundation

Partho Mishra, Cumulus

Jeff Gray, Gluware

Prasanth Shenoy, Cisco

Chris Wade, Itential

Gerhard Wieser, FRINX

Mansour Karam, Apstra

Dr. Junlan Fang, China Mobile

Chris Rice, AT&T