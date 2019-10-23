Next-Gen Network Automation - Advancing through Software





To advance network automation, organizations need to move from manual, human-centric command line interfaces (CLIs) to machine-driven automation. Chris Wade, Co-founder and CTO of Itential, talks about the critical issues associated with network automation and why it’s time to treat the network as code. By taking a software-centric approach, organizations can integrate across multiple domains for end-to-end network automation.



https://nginfrastructure.com/network-automation/