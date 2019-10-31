NETSCOUT sales dip to $224M

NETSCOUT reported quarterly revenue (GAAP) of $216.4 million, compared with $223.8 million in the same quarter one year ago. There was a net loss (GAAP) of $17.5 million, or $0.23 per share (diluted) versus net loss (GAAP) of $26.4 million, or $0.34 per share (diluted), for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $21.4 million, or $0.28 per share (diluted), which compares with $20.0 million, or $0.25 per share (diluted), for the same time last year.





Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) was $102.8 million, which was approximately 47% of total revenue.

Service revenue (GAAP) was $113.6 million, or approximately 53% of total revenue versus service revenue (GAAP) of $113.0 million, or approximately 51% of total revenue, for the same period one year ago.

"We delivered solid second-quarter results with both non-GAAP revenue and earnings per share performance exceeding the high-end of our expectation,” stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s president and chief executive officer. “A large order in our service provider sector, which was delayed from last quarter, along with strong government spending contributed to our performance for the quarter. We are re-affirming our non-GAAP revenue guidance range of $895 million to $915 million and remain committed to managing our cost structure to deliver non-GAAP EPS within our guidance range of $1.45 to $1.50, which has been increased as a result of capital structure management.”