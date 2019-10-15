Neat builds video conferencing bar for Zoom

Neat, a start-up based in Oslo, Norway, launched its portfolio of meeting room systems designed for Zoom Video Communications.



Neat Bar has a dedicated controller and optional scheduling display and costs $2,500.



"We've combined Zoom’s excellent software team with our world-class hardware design team to deliver meeting room systems that are so radically simple, they always work,” said OJ Winge, Neat Chairman. “What Zoom has done for meetings, Neat and Zoom together will do for meeting rooms. We will make video available everywhere.”



Zoom has made a strategic investment in Neat. Through joint development and a shared roadmap, Neat has designed and developed the Neat Bar and Neat Board for Zoom.



"Keeping our customers happy remains our number one focus," said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom CEO. "Zoom's financial and engineering investment in Neat confirms our belief that its technological capabilities perfectly match our own. It enables us to accelerate our pace of innovation. Together, our teams are uniquely positioned to give Zoom users better meeting room experiences."



“The partnership between Zoom and Neat is a complete game-changer for the video collaboration industry,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9, Inc. “Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone have fast become the communications solution of choice for our team. Neat’s video systems were designed from the ground up to deliver an exceptionally easy-to-use, high-quality experience, making Neat the obvious choice for Five9’s global Zoom Rooms deployment.”





