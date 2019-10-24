MWC Los Angeles attracted 22,000 visitors

This week's 2019 MWC Los Angeles event at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) attracted nearly 22,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.



The event, which was hosted by GSMA in partnership with CTIA, reported that over 60% of attendees held senior-level positions, including nearly 2,000 CEOs.



The theme of MWC Los Angeles was "Intelligent Connectivity".



“It’s exciting to see MWC Los Angeles’ identity taking form as a leading event in the region,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “This year’s theme has again marked the importance of 5G; we are on the verge of the critical phase of unlocking infinite possibilities in connecting everyone and everything to a better future.”



MWC 2020 will return to Los Angeles and will take place in the LACC from October 28 - 30