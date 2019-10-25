Microsoft wins $10 billion cloud contract with U.S. Department of Defense

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded an enterprise general-purpose cloud contract valued at up to $10 billion to Microsoft.



The DoD said the contract will address critical and urgent unmet warfighter requirements for modern cloud infrastructure at all three classification levels delivered out to the tactical edge. The contracting process began two years ago and considered four different offerors.



The Pentagon said it is committed to a strategy of a multi-vendor, multi-cloud environment.



“The National Defense Strategy dictates that we must improve the speed and effectiveness with which we develop and deploy modernized technical capabilities to our women and men in uniform,” DOD Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said. “The DOD Digital Modernization Strategy was created to support this imperative. This award is an important step in execution of the Digital Modernization Strategy.”