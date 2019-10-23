Microsoft Azure sales grew 59% yoy in Q3

Microsoft reported quarterly revenue of $33.1 billion, up 14% yoy, and net income of $10.7 billion, up 21%.



“The world’s leading companies are choosing our cloud to build their digital capability,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are accelerating our innovation across the entire tech stack to deliver new value for customers and investing in large and growing markets with expansive opportunity.”





Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 25% (up 28% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 6% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 35.6 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 26% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 41% (up 44% in constant currency)

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 33% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 59% (up 63% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 7% (up 8% in constant currency)

Windows OEM revenue increased 9% (up 9% in constant currency)

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 29% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 11% (up 13% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue was relatively unchanged (up 1% in constant currency)

Surface revenue decreased 4% (down 2% in constant currency)

Some highlightsRevenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.1 billion and increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $10.8 billion and increased 27% (up 29% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:Revenue in More Personal Computing was $11.1 billion and increased 4% (up 5% in constant currency), with the following business highlights: