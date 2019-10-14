Metanoia updates its Gfast chipset

Metanoia Communications, a subsidiary of Elan Microelectonics based in Taiwan and developer of high-speed xDSL and Gfast PHY chipsets for wireline broadband applications, introduced its latest family of chipsets that supports all the ITU-T Gfast (212MHz profile) and VDSL2 (35MHz profile) standards and builds on Metanoia’s existing Gfast, VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+ technology. With its MT-x2331 product family, Metanoia will deliver the industry first next generation broadband access xDSL PHY chipset for multiple applications including home gateways, low density xDSL Central Office systems and standalone xDSL termination, such as SFP modules.



Metanoia MT-x2331 series is a chipset family that supports all existing ITU-T Gfast, VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+ standards. Each member of the family, namely, the MT-V2331 (VDSL2 only), the MT-G2331 (Gfast only) and the MT-C2331 (for both G.fast and VDSL2), comprises a DMT (Discrete Multi-Tone) chip and an AFE (Analog Front End) chip, each in a single small package, thereby greatly minimizing the board size to meet the requirements and form factors of a wide variety of different applications.



“Bringing this new programmable architecture to life enables us to deliver a unique low power and highly integrated xDSL PHY solution with future-proof capabilities for the Operators to upgrade their WAN solutions in the field as standards and requirements develop,” added Didier Boivin, executive vice president at Metanoia Communications. “Our combined product offering with NXP will enable customers to address all xDSL market segments, starting from a simple single-port PHY to a sophisticated high-end home gateway with WiFi capabilities, using the same core xDSL technology.”



