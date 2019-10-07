MEF and ONUG team up on Next Gen SD-WAN

MEF and ONUG are now collaborating to advance SD-WAN.



Specifically, MEF will leverage ONUG’s hybrid multi-cloud enterprise end user requirements to accelerate development of MEF 3.0 SD-WAN managed services standards and related certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals.



ONUG SD-WAN 1.0 service models and API specifications

ONUG SD-WAN 2.0 multi-cloud integration use cases

Intent-based networking and service automation for SD-WANs





“ONUG is playing a vital role in determining the requirements for key enterprise SD-WAN use cases. This is a major step in ensuring that enterprise end users are provided with the services needed to enable digital transformation in the hybrid multi-cloud era,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Together, our communities can create a lasting impact in the industry and shape how innovative software-defined WAN services are developed, designed, and delivered.”

ONUG’s SD-WAN 2.0 Working Group is focused on addressing specific challenges in integrating SD-WAN connectivity into enterprise hybrid multi-cloud environments. As part of its work, the working group developed an impressive reference architecture to define use case requirements for typical deployment scenarios, including multiple cloud provider connections, application performance assurance, scaling, security policy enforcement, hybrid environment security integration, and multi-domain connectivity orchestration.As part of this collaboration, ONUG’s enterprise use case requirements will directly influence MEF’s ongoing SD-WAN projects so that the appropriate service specifications and certifications can be further matured. ONUG and MEF will collaborate on the joint definition of common service models and APIs for automating SD-WAN services, with initial areas of focus including:Application security for SD-WANsMEF’s recently published SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them.“ONUG is eager to help define MEF 3.0 SD-WAN managed services standards by ensuring that they address the critical enterprise requirements of the Global 2000 on their journey to hybrid multi-cloud adoption,” said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUG. “ONUG looks forward to seeing these new standards reflected in the development of future SD-WAN reference solutions and proof-of-concept demonstrations for the benefit of the entire ONUG Community.”