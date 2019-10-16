Mavenir intros virtualized 4G/5G OpenRAN

Mavenir introduced its fully virtualized 4G/5G OpenRAN solution.
Mavenir’s OpenRAN enables multisource Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized Cloud Base Band software over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), using the O-RAN open interface overcoming the traditional constraints of the proprietary walled garden specifications used by the other traditional equipment vendors.
Key capabilities include:
- Support for O-RAN 7.2 Radio Architecture with Open Interfaces
- Support for 3GPP Split 2 Architecture with Open Interfaces
- Scalability and independence from proprietary hardware, faster time to market of new features
- Ability to centralize the baseband Distributed Unit (DU) and Central Unit (CU) resources
- Enable dynamic scaling of capacity growth, operational & maintenance cost savings and simplicity
“We are continuing our tradition of leading the virtualization of key network applications. With the experience of being the first to successfully launch virtualized VoLTE, VoWiFi, IMS core, RCS, SBC, EPC, as well as virtualized Security Gateway, Home NodeB Gateway, etc over the last 10 years, we are now ready to bring vRAN technology to market,” said Pardeep Kohli, President, and CEO of Mavenir.