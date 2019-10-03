Mavenir demonstrated the transmission of data traffic over O-RAN interface in a 5G New Radio during the official opening of the Center of Innovation in Stockholm. The successful transmission of data at the physical layer demonstrated the implementation in a 5G New Radio of the O-RAN split 7.2 open interface between a Distributed Unit (O-DU) and a simulated Remote Radio Unit (RRU) (O-RU). The DU was implemented on an x86-based architecture standard COTS server and displayed maximum speed for the chosen transmission of 777 Mbps.
The new facility focuses on Mavenir’s open virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development, both S/W and H/W, as well as innovation on next-generation platforms for 5G and IoT for Service Providers, Industry and Enterprises.
“The relevance of this demonstration is that the O-RAN interface is a straightforward and robust interface to implement in 5G with standard commercial off-the-shelf equipment,” said Mikael Rylander, SVP/GM RAN Business Unit. “This means we will be able to stimulate a full ecosystem of Radio Unit suppliers, which will inject new blood into the market and support the vision of OpenRAN in transforming the mobile network economics.”
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Mavenir demos O-RAN at new R&D center in Stockholm
Mavenir demonstrated the transmission of data traffic over O-RAN interface in a 5G New Radio during the official opening of the Center of Innovation in Stockholm. The successful transmission of data at the physical layer demonstrated the implementation in a 5G New Radio of the O-RAN split 7.2 open interface between a Distributed Unit (O-DU) and a simulated Remote Radio Unit (RRU) (O-RU). The DU was implemented on an x86-based architecture standard COTS server and displayed maximum speed for the chosen transmission of 777 Mbps.