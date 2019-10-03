Mavenir demos O-RAN at new R&D center in Stockholm

Mavenir demonstrated the transmission of data traffic over O-RAN interface in a 5G New Radio during the official opening of the Center of Innovation in Stockholm. The successful transmission of data at the physical layer demonstrated the implementation in a 5G New Radio of the O-RAN split 7.2 open interface between a Distributed Unit (O-DU) and a simulated Remote Radio Unit (RRU) (O-RU). The DU was implemented on an x86-based architecture standard COTS server and displayed maximum speed for the chosen transmission of 777 Mbps.



The new facility focuses on Mavenir’s open virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development, both S/W and H/W, as well as innovation on next-generation platforms for 5G and IoT for Service Providers, Industry and Enterprises.



“The relevance of this demonstration is that the O-RAN interface is a straightforward and robust interface to implement in 5G with standard commercial off-the-shelf equipment,” said Mikael Rylander, SVP/GM RAN Business Unit. “This means we will be able to stimulate a full ecosystem of Radio Unit suppliers, which will inject new blood into the market and support the vision of OpenRAN in transforming the mobile network economics.”