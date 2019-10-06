Mavenir cites strong interest in OpenRAN

OpenRAN has strong industry momentum, according to a recent Mobile Operator survey on OpenRAN conducted by mobile industry analyst and consultant firm Senza Fili on behalf of Mavenir.



Key results of the survey:





100% of operators are considering using OpenRAN in key scenarios

43% of respondents are open to replace current vendors

Cost savings were mentioned by 25% of respondents as a reason to consider multiple vendors

84% of operators will consider deploying RRUs and BBUs from different vendors in OpenRAN deployments

Lower cost radios seen as a key component to OpenRAN interface adoption

Monica Paolini, Founder and President of Senza Fili, said, “There was overwhelming response to the operator survey. The trend shows great interest in moving to OpenRAN sooner rather than later.”“Mavenir has been a pioneer of OpenRAN and open interfaces,” said John Baker, SVP Mavenir. “We’ve been participating in and driving OpenRAN business transformation so the results from this survey are very encouraging. For the first time in many years, opportunities for new suppliers in what has been a closed ecosystem, are now opening and operators are actively making this change happen.”