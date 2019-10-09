Laying the Next-Gen SD-WAN Foundation





SD-WAN is advancing at a rapid pace. Enterprise customers are now looking for network automation when connecting WAN to multi-cloud services, says Sunil Khandekar, CEO of Nuage Networks. Most importantly, they worry about how network automation is going to help them solve new security concerns. Closed-loop automation can bolster network security through micro-segmentation. Machine learning may be in its formative stages, says Khandekar, but there is a lot of potential for analytics to bolster security.