KDDI implements Cisco's Virtualized Packet Core for 5G

KDDI Corporation of Japan is using a broad mix of Cisco’s 5G Now portfolio beginning with the Cisco Virtualized Packet Core at the heart of the network, and Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture.



Cisco also confirmed that it is currently working with over 100 of the nearly 300 operators globally that have either launched, demonstrated, or are field trialing 5G.



“As a visionary company that contributes to the sustainable growth of society, KDDI is making the right decision to evolve to a virtualized, cloud-powered architecture in prep for 5G,” said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco. “With this new innovation, KDDI will have the right foundation in place to offer its business, industrial and consumer customers faster, reliable connections and all the new, elevated experiences to come with the 5G era.”