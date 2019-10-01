Juniper Networks is serving as strategic IP network provider for Telefónica UK's Fusión Network. The first phase of Telefónica UK’s services migration to the new infrastructure is underway.



Juniper Networks and Telefónica said they designed the Fusión Network to transform the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services globally. This initiative has previously been implemented by the Telefónica Group in other regions around the world and has evolved over the years, including a recent upgrade in Spain to support the evolution to 5G.



Juniper is supplying the following for the Fusión Network:





PTX Series Packet Transport Routers (PTX10008), MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform (MX2008, MX2010 and MX2020)

Junos Fusion Edge, Junos Node Slicing virtualization and Juniper’s Automation Framework

Professional Services