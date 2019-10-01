Juniper Networks is serving as strategic IP network provider for Telefónica UK's Fusión Network. The first phase of Telefónica UK’s services migration to the new infrastructure is underway.
Juniper Networks and Telefónica said they designed the Fusión Network to transform the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services globally. This initiative has previously been implemented by the Telefónica Group in other regions around the world and has evolved over the years, including a recent upgrade in Spain to support the evolution to 5G.
Juniper is supplying the following for the Fusión Network:
- PTX Series Packet Transport Routers (PTX10008), MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform (MX2008, MX2010 and MX2020)
- Junos Fusion Edge, Junos Node Slicing virtualization and Juniper’s Automation Framework
- Professional Services
“As we prepare for our 5G rollout from October 2019 with the end goal of building a 5G economy in coalition with British industry, we need a network infrastructure that benefits customers from the outset, with better speeds, intelligent security and improved user experience. This requires a network that is sophisticated, but also simpler to deploy, operate and maintain, which is why we chose Juniper as our strategic IP network provider. This overhaul of our network provides the flexibility, scalability and performance to meet those demands,” stated Brendan O’Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, Telefónica UK.
“As one of the major service providers in the UK, Telefónica UK is a true trailblazer of cutting-edge network technology. Juniper has a long and proud history of working with Telefónica globally, and being chosen as Telefónica’s strategic IP network provider in the UK to deliver a 5G-ready network reflects the depth of that partnership. This project is expected to help Telefónica UK transform its network, providing an automated and scalable network that is capable of meeting current and future demands of consumers and business customers alike. It will help to ensure that Telefónica UK will continue to deliver the robust performance its users expect and be sufficiently agile to lead the way on new service innovation,” said Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer, Juniper Networks.