Intel posts record revenue of $19.2B driven by data-centric business

Intel reported Q3 2019 revenue of $19.2 billion, which is $1.2 billion higher than guidance issued in July, and an all-time quarterly record. Intel said the performance was driven by record data-centric revenue, which were up 6 percent YoY. PC-centric revenue was in-line with expectations, down 5 percent compared to last year. GAAP EPS of $1.35 declined 2 percent YoY; non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 was up 1 percent. The company raised its full-year revenue outlook to $71 billion, up $1.5 billion from July guidance.





The Data Center Group (DCG) delivered record revenue driven by a strong mix of high-performance Intel Xeon processors and growth in every segment of the business.

The communications service provider segment grew 11 percent.

The cloud segment returned to growth, up 3 percent

Enterprise and government revenue grew 1 percent.

The Internet of Things Group (IOTG) also achieved record revenue, up 9 percent on strength in retail and transportation.

Mobileye achieved record revenue, up 20 percent YoY on increasing ADAS adoption.

Intel's memory business (NSG) also achieved record revenue, up 19 percent YoY.

The Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) shipped the first 10nm-based Intel® Agilex™ FPGAs in the third quarter. PSG third-quarter revenue was up 2 percent YoY.

“We've been on a multiyear journey to reposition Intel’s portfolio to take advantage of the exponential growth of data. Our third-quarter financial performance underscores our progress as our data-centric businesses turned in their best performance ever, making up almost half our total revenue in a record quarter,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “Our priorities are accelerating growth, improving our execution and deploying capital for attractive returns. We now expect to deliver a fourth record year in a row.”Some highlights:https://www.intc.com/investor-relations/financials-and-filings/earnings-results/default.aspx