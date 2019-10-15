Intel acquires Smart Edge from Pivot Technology Solutions

Intel agreed to acquire the Smart Edge intelligent-edge platform business from Pivot Technology Solutions Inc., an IT infrastructure and service provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Smart Edge is a cloud-native, scalable and secure platform for multi-access edge computing (MEC). The Smart Edge platform is built to run on Intel Xeon Scalable processors and, going forward, Intel Optane memory, Intel FPGAs and other accelerators. Smart Edge’s software is also highly complementary with Intel’s OpenNESS (Open Network Edge Services Software) project. Approximately 25 Smart Edge employees will join Intel’s Network and Custom Logic Group (NCLG) when the transaction closes, which is expected in the coming weeks.



Intel said the Smart Edge platforms will enable enterprises and communications service providers to bring cloud-like services closer to the user on the customer-premise or network edge.



“This transaction enhances our ability to address the 5G network transformation with a leading position in edge computing. We plan to take full advantage of our combined technologies and teams to accelerate the development of the edge computing market while creating a compelling solution for customers,” stated Dan Rodriguez, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the Network Compute Division. Also, as a part of this acquisition, Intel and Pivot will sign a Preferred Partner Agreement, which identifies Pivot as an authorized Smart Edge reseller and Intel’s non-exclusive Preferred Systems Integrator for Smart Edge-based edge services solutions.“Intel is the right company and brand to advance and scale Smart Edge’s software solution,” said Kevin Shank, CEO of Pivot. “Our partnership with Intel will leverage Pivot’s core strengths as a technology integrator and service provider with Intel’s advanced technology solutions to drive the adoption of the Smart Edge platform. We look forward to collaborating with Intel to develop and take to market many new edge computing use cases.”