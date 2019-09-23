Inphi posts record revenue of $94 million, up 21% yoy

Inphi Corporation reported record revenue of $94.2 million for Q3 2019, up 20.8% year-over-year, compared with $78.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was due to higher demand for long haul, metro and datacenter products.



Gross margin under GAAP in the third quarter of 2019 was 57.8%, compared with 55.7% in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to product and revenue mix. GAAP operating loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $10.9 million or (11.6%) of revenue. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $21.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2018.



“We are very pleased to have exceeded the high-end of our revenue and EPS guidance in Q3, delivering record results driven by strength in both Cloud and Telecom,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. “The 50% year-on-year non-GAAP EPS growth in Q3, based on 21% year-on-year revenue growth, demonstrates the leverage in our operating model as we execute on our customer growth strategy.”



Inphi’s Porrima PAM4 platform is a 56GBaud solution that includes linear TIA and drivers.



“Production availability of our Porrima PAM4 platform is aligned well with the data center expansion and is critical to meeting the rapidly increasing bandwidth needs in today’s cloud computing and hyper-scale data center environments,” said Eric Hayes, SVP, Networking Interconnect at Inphi.



Porrima PAM4 DSP Product Family:

Porrima PAM4 DSP IC provides a full bi-directional interface with host ASICs that have 28GBaud PAM4and NRZ electrical interfaces, while bridging to 56GBaud optics. The product family can support PAM4 or NRZ signaling, and both Retiming and Gearbox functionality with packaging specifically designed for the following optics modules:



Porrima 400G – 8x56Gbps PAM4 <-> 4x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP-DD/oSFP/COBO

Porrima 100G – 4x25Gbps NRZ <-> 1x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP

Porrima 100G – 2x50Gbps PAM4 <-> 1x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP/uQSFP/SFP-DD

Porrima Linear Drivers:



The IN5630DE/IN5634SE is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear driver for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:



Excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances

Low-power modulator driver in small package or in bare die form Porrima Linear TIA’s:

The IN5661TA/5664TA is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:



Wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes

