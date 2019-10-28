India-Middle East-Western Europe subsea cable upgrades with Ciena

The IMEWE (India-Middle East-Western Europe) submarine cable is deploying Ciena’s GeoMesh solution based on the 6500 packet-optical platform with Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan domain controller software. The upgrade program also is using Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai technology to deploy 200G per wave on the majority of the IMEWE digital line section.



IMEWE is a three fiber pair system with a total length of approximately 12,091km. It is complemented with nine terminal stations forming a consortium of nine leading telecom carriers from eight countries.



Ciena says its WaveLogic Ai improves on the last generation of technology and is capable of delivering a 400G-optimized engine that drives twice the capacity per channel, three times the distance at the equivalent capacity, and four times the service density to support innovative client services at less than half the power.



“Ciena developed an attractive solution for IMEWE Upgrade III using a proven technology, which will efficiently enable IMEWE to meet future bandwidth requirements. Ciena has been able not only to understand our current network requirements but has provided a scalable network development path for future growth,” stated Ali Amiri, Chairman, IMEWE Management Committee.



