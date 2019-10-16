Huawei cites 24% annual growth rate, sixty 5G contracts, strong smartphone sales

Huawei announced CNY610.8 billion (US$85.676 billion) in revenue for the first 9 months of 2019, an increase of 24.4% year-on-year.



The company said its net profit margin in this period was 8.7%. In a series of announcements from its headquarters in Shenzhen and corporate events in Europe, Huawei described its 5G business as robust,saying the company continues "to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations." Huawei states that increased operational and organizational stability has solidified the company's performance in the first three quarters of 2019.



Some highlight from the Huawei announcements:





In the carrier business, commercial deployment of 5G networks around the world has sped up.

The production and supply of Huawei's optical transmission, data communications, and IT products grew steadily.

By the end of Q3 2019, more than 700 cities, 228 Fortune Global 500 companies, and 58 Fortune Global 100 companies had selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.

In Q3, Huawei announced its computing strategy and released Atlas 900, the world's fastest AI training cluster.

Other innovative products the company has launched include the HUAWEI CLOUD Ascend AI cluster services, 112 new services powered by Kunpeng and Ascend processors, and Industrial Intelligent Twins.

Huawei's smartphone shipments in the first three quarters of 2019 exceeded 185 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 26%.

The company also saw rapid growth in other new businesses like PCs, tablets, wearables, and smart audio products.

The Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem has also developed rapidly, covering more than 170 countries and regions.

It has attracted over 1.07 million registered developers worldwide.

Huawei has won more than 60 5G contracts (In February at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Huawei cited 50 5G contracts)

Huawei has now shipped over 400,000 5G active antenna units (AAUs).

China is now on course to build 600 to 800 thousand 5G base stations by the end of 2020.

The theme of this year's event was "5G, Gear Up"

Speaking at Huawei's 10th annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2019 in Switzerland, Ryan Ding, Huawei Executive Director of the Board and President of Carrier BG, said Huawei has large-scale 5G rollouts underway worldwide.Some key points from the speech:At the end of his speech, Ding told the attendees that "the best way to predict the future is to create it" and called upon carriers, regulators, vertical industry players, equipment vendors, and systems integrators to work together to build a thriving 5G industry.