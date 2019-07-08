GTT upgrades European backbone routes with Infinera

GTT Communications has upgraded its fiber network across several of its European route to enhance the capacity and performance of its Tier 1 global IP network.



Specifically, GTT has upgraded routes that connect network points of presence in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, including the subsea link between the United Kingdom and The Netherlands, along with an additional route in southern Europe that connects Madrid and Marseille.



GTT has also deployed more fiber capacity on its metro networks in Paris and Marseille. The upgrade to the Marseille metro network extends to multiple subsea cable landing stations. Additionally, GTT has expanded its European network footprint by deploying a new point of presence in Belgrade, Serbia.



GTT Communications agreed to acquire KPN International for approximately €50 million in cash, on a cash and debt-free basis.



KPN International, which is headquartered in the Netherlands and is a division of KPN N.V., operates a global IP network serving enterprise and carrier clients.



GTT said the acquisition augments its the scale and reach of its Tier 1 global IP network in Europe. KPN International's network spans 21 countries, including long-haul fiber routes and metro rings in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris. It has more than 400 strategic enterprise and carrier clients.







GTT utilized Infinera’s FlexILS line system and high-performance ICE4 optical engine with instant bandwidth to complete the upgrades.“Europe is a major market for GTT, and we are continuing to invest in our advanced network infrastructure to support clients’ ever increasing bandwidth requirements,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “This is a further demonstration of GTT’s commitment to deliver on its purpose to connect people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”