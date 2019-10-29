Gogo buys satellite capacity deal with Eutelsat

Gogo, which provides inflight Internet connectivity for aircraft, and Eutelsat Communications announced a new satellite capacity agreement for high-speed inflight connectivity services.



As part of the new multi-year agreement, Gogo has leased HTS bandwidth on EUTELSAT 10B satellite, to be leveraged over Europe and the Middle East. The new satellite is set to launch in 2022.



“We are advancing capacity capabilities given the growing demand for high-speed inflight connectivity services,” said Oakleigh Thorne, president and CEO of Gogo. "Through our partnership with Eutelsat, Gogo 2Ku will continue to enable the best passenger experience for global airlines.”



"We are thrilled about our ongoing relationship with Gogo, a long-standing partner and a leading provider for inflight connectivity,” said Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This agreement highlights the relevance of our newly ordered EUTELSAT 10B for inflight connectivity and we look forward to supporting Gogo as they increase capacity in Europe and the Middle East to provide the best services to their airline partners.