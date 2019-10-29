France-IX updates its IP backbone with Nokia

France-IX, the premier Internet Peering Service Provider in France, has selected Nokia to upgrade its IP backbone.



The update will use the Nokia 7750-SR-s IP router to provide a higher port density to accommodate anticipated growth and the evolution of France-IX’ service offerings. Deployment of the new platform is due to start in Paris and Marseille this year with upgrades to all PoPs to be completed progressively from 2020.



These will also allow a smooth upgrade path from VPLS to EVPN (Ethernet VPN), as well as the ability to offer network automation and Telemetry. The new backbone will enable France-IX to be more flexible, allowing it to automate the provisioning of new services and cutting the time to their activation to less than a day from receiving a request from resellers and France-IX Marketplace sellers.



"We are very pleased to partner with France-IX as it takes another leap forward in renewing its infrastructure by selecting Nokia’s latest generation of powerful IP routers,” says Rafael De Fermin, Senior Vice President Europe and MEA for Nokia’s IP and Optical business. “Among the most innovative IXPs, France-IX is keen to scale 100G capacity and deliver 400G interconnection on a stable, programmable platform that leverages automation and reduces time to market for new services."



“We chose Nokia as our long-term partner because it offers the most advanced technology to homogenise the whole foundation for our IXP platform infrastructure starting with the renewal of our backbone and working towards a broader objective of achieving a long-term homogenous platform for all our PoPS,” says Simon Muyal, Chief Technical Officer at France-IX. “This major investment – the highest made by France-IX since its creation – will give us outstanding stability and the ability to meet our anticipated growth in terms of increased demand for capacity. We look forward to being able to scale valuable new service offerings, automate network operations, or rapidly deploy new services without constraints.”



