Ericsson completes acquisition of Kathrein’s antenna and filter business

Ericsson completed its acquisition of Kathrein’s antenna and filters business. The deal was first announced in February 2019. The purchase price was not disclosed. Preliminary and unaudited revenues from the acquired part of Kathrein were approximately EUR 270 million in 2018, excluding sales to Ericsson.



Kathrein, with headquarters in Rosenheim, Germany, founded in 1919, specializes in antenna and filter technologies and is an existing Ericsson supplier. The antenna and filters business has a strong R&D organization with extensive experience in antenna design and research, coupled with a strong IPR portfolio. In addition to broadening Ericsson’s portfolio of antenna and filter products, the acquisition will bring vital competence for the evolution of advanced radio network products. The acquisition will add around 4,000 highly-skilled professionals in R&D, production, and sales based in more than 20 locations, including Germany, Romania, the U.S., Mexico and China.



Ericsson says the antenna domain is evolving using multiple frequencies and multiple technologies. At the same time, radios and antennas are being integrated to optimize the usage of site space and overall network performance, which is vital for the introduction of 5G. This makes antennas going from being passive components to a more advanced technology and an area of strategic importance.