Ericsson adds AI functionality to radio access networks

Ericsson announced new AI for radio access networks covering two main applications: advanced traffic management, which secures optimal distribution of traffic; and evolved carrier optimization, which enables uplink improvements and predictive carrier aggregation. The new software will become available worldwide from November this year.



The new AI capabilities for advanced traffic management can provide extended 5G coverage, and more intelligence for the dynamic distribution of users across frequencies, improving user experience.



The new AI capabilities for evolved carrier optimizations enable traffic-aware carrier aggregation, which can offer an instant speed boost in the uplink and the downlink simultaneously for smartphone users.Ericsson clains 5G coverage can be boosted by up to 25 percent using AI capabilities compared with default settings. It will also enable four times more uplink capacity on LTE networks for a more seamless upload of data, through traffic-aware carrier aggregation, boosting connectivity for a broad ecosystem of advanced smartphones.Ulf Rydin, Head of Product Area 4G RAN, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson has developed advanced AI capabilities so service providers can improve network performance continuously and deliver a superior user experience. The new AI capabilities can be enabled with a remote software update. Any current installed RAN Compute base will benefit from the enhancements without the need for any site visits or additional new equipment.”