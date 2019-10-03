Eric Xu takes over rotating Chairmanship of Huawei

Mr. Xu Zhijun (Eric Xu) will assume the position of Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei from October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. During his term, Mr. Xu will serve as the company's top leader, and head the Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.



Xu joined Huawei in 1993 and has served as President of the Wireless Network Product Line, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Chief Products & Solutions Officer, Chairman of the Investment Review Board, Rotating CEO of Huawei, and Chairman of the Strategy & Development Committee (SDC). Currently, Mr. Xu serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board and Rotating Chairman of Huawei.