EllaLink and Telxius collaborate on Brazil-Portugal subsea cable

The EllaLink Group and Telxius signed a collaboration agreement for international subsea capacity and terrestrial connectivity in Latin America, including cable landing facilities in Fortaleza, Brazil.



The complementary infrastructure owned by EllaLink and Telxius will enable European traffic to reach Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and other key cities in Brazil and across Latin America.



EllaLink is an open state-of-the-art 4 fiber pair submarine cable system currently under construction. It will provide the first direct fiber route between Europe and Latin America. The



Rafael Arranz, Chief Operating Officer of Telxius for its Cable Business, said: “We are proud to closely work with EllaLink on this project, which will further advance communications between Europe and Latin America. This collaboration will leverage on the extensive Telxius’ subsea cable network and its terrestrial extensions across Latin America. In particular, Telxius’ Fortaleza cable landing station interconnects subsea cables stretching towards three continents: America (Central and North), Africa and Europe (with EllaLink). Telxius’ BRUSA, with its 138 Tbps, is currently the highest capacity and lowest latency subsea cable connecting the Americas, potentially extending EllaLink’s reach and ability to serve their customers even further.”



Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, added: “I am delighted to announce our collaboration with Telxius which supports EllaLink’s primary objective of providing advanced products and services on a carrier neutral and open access basis. The Telxius facility in Fortaleza provides the ideal landing solution for a next generation subsea system like EllaLink, while strengthening Telxius’ transatlantic route diversity.”



Alcatel Submarine Networks has finalized the Cable Route Study and mobilized the marine survey vessel for the EllaLink submarine cable system. A marine route survey will be conducted over the coming months.