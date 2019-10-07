UAE-based du has integrated the Cisco Viptela SD-WAN platform into its telco cloud and will now offer SD-WAN service.
du says that by structuring their network, applications, and cloud under a single management interface, clients can now experience an end-to-end unified cloud solution that provides complete application visibility and total control of their enterprise networks.
Monday, October 7, 2019
du integrates Cisco Viptela SD-WAN
