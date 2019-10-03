DT, Audi and the city of Ingolstadt test 5G for mobility

Audi and Deutsche Telekom for a 5G technology partnership together with the city of Ingolstadt in Bavaria, Germany. This



The goal of the partnership is to use 5G to make urban mobility safer, more digital and more sustainable.



One possible 5G application is connected traffic signals at road junctions that exchange anonymized movement data with cars and other road users via the 5G network. This will enable drivers or cars themselves to react more quickly to unforeseen movements. Mobile 5G devices of pedestrians and cyclists can also be integrated into real-time communication between infrastructure and cars, so that all road users can be connected as comprehensively as possible. Furthermore, new technologies such as 5G can reduce the time spent searching for parking spaces, which is a significant proportion of increased traffic volumes in cities. Free parking spaces will be communicated to drivers as real-time information so that they can navigate directly to them.



https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/5g-cooperation-audi-the-city-of-ingolstadt-and-telekom-582364