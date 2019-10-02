DOCOMO invests $20M in Tata Capital Growth Fund II

NTT DOCOMO will invest US$20 million in the Tata Capital Growth Fund II LP in Singapore managed by Tata Capital Growth II General Partners LLP with the aim of investment focusing on growth-stage companies in India.





DOCOMO has established a cooperative partnership with Tata Sons Private Limited aimed at contributing to their mutual businesses as well as the industrial development of both Japan and India. As part of collaboration, DOCOMO has decided to invest in Indian-based growth-stage startup companies through the fund managed by Tata Capital Growth II General Partners LLP, which is an indirect subsidiary of Tata Capital Limited in India.