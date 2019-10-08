Deutsche Telekom picks Netcracker's Network Domain Orchestration

Deutsche Telekom has selected Netcracker’s Network Domain Orchestration solution to automate multidomain network discovery and visualization; multi-layer traffic optimization; IP and optical backbone provisioning; and multi-vendor network orchestration.



The deployment aims to help DT gain end-to-end network insight; automate complex service provisioning processes; and massively reduce cost and effort.



Delivered in phases, this program will begin by automating network discovery and visualization to gain end-to-end network insights. That will pave the way to automate IP and Optical trunk provisioning. In the network, Netcracker’s Network Domain Orchestration solution will integrate dozens of IP devices and SDN controllers from more than 5 different major hardware vendors. This degree of automation is expected to reduce provisioning time and effort by more than half. Future plans for this program include adding intelligent network planning and simulation as well as enhancing service assurance with AI.



“It is an honor to be chosen by Deutsche Telekom from more than a dozen competitors and to have an opportunity to deliver end-to-end network automation that will play a catalyzing role in one of the most ambitious network automation projects in the industry,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker Technology.