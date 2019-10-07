Deutsche Telekom boosts 734,000 lines to 250 Mbps

Over the last four weeks, Deutsche Telekom has been increasing connection speeds to up to 250 Mbps for 734,000 million lines across Germany.



The number of lines with speeds of 250 Mbps has grown to its current total of nearly 25 million.



Using other technologies, Deutsche Telekom has sped up lines of a further 24,000 households to up to 100 Mbps. The total number of households who can use a rate with up to 100 Mbps or more climbed on more than 30 million.