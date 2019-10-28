DE-CIX Dallas continues to grow - peak traffic at 88.78 Gbps

DE-CIX Dallas exchange now ranks among the top 20 IXs across the United States based on the number of networks connected as indicated on PeeringDB.



DE-CIX Dallas offers access to networks with a point of presence (PoP) in the Dallas market via a variety of data center providers, including Cologix, CyrusOne, DataBank, Digital Realty, Equinix, Flexential, QTS and zColo. Companies not located in these colocation or data center facilities can also connect to DE-CIX through a transport connection.



“We are thrilled that our Dallas exchange has reached the echelon of being among the top 20 IXs in the U.S. in under three years from its initial launch,” comments Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager, DE-CIX North America. “This growth, combined with the fact that the New York IX is also among the nation’s top five, serves as a testament to the success of our neutral approach and our model’s ability to seamlessly serve and support a market’s requirements. We’re proud to be empowering the Dallas area and its surrounding region with improved network performance, and we will continue to deliver on our promise of bringing top-tier solutions to a growing number of providers.”



DE-CIX North America also operates DE-CIX New York, the region's largest neutral IX and one of the top five IXs in the U.S., which features access to over 200 networks through a single connection.



