Cumulus Networks targets latest release at campus networks

Cumulus Networks announced availability of Cumulus Linux and NetQ for enterprises looking to extend the benefits of open and disaggregated networking from their data centers to their campus networks using a single fabric.



The new version adds several critical features for campus settings:





802.1x for authentication and security

Automation

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

1G and MultiGig campus switches

Voice VLAN

L2/L3 switching

MLAG

EVPN/VXLAN

Cumulus said it is working with Dell EMC to offer a uniform operating model that streamlines operations through automation and orchestration, reduces operational expenses by minimizing time to troubleshoot, and eliminates costly support renewals from legacy vendors.“Our 1,800 enterprise customers have made it clear that they want the ability to use the same tools for automation, orchestration and management for their Cumulus Networks data centers and extend the benefits to their campus networks. This opens the door to a simplified network that is open, feature-rich, flexible and resilient,” said Partho Mishra, President and Chief Product Officer at Cumulus Networks.