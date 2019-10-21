Corning and Intel develop 5G In-Building Networks

Corning and Intel agreed to collaborate on 5G in-building networks. The work combines Corning’s 5G network solutions powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel FlexRAN Reference Software Architecture.



“5G will enable dramatic advances in the way people work and companies create value,” said Michelle Engarto, vice president, Wireless Product Line Management, Corning Optical Communications. “Capturing the benefits will require flexible and scalable infrastructure that can evolve and adapt as fast as software-based applications. Fiber offers effectively unlimited bandwidth and is protocol agnostic. Virtualization converts a traditional hardware challenge into a software-based solution. By combining fiber and virtualization, Corning and Intel will demonstrate the ultimate in flexibility and scalability for in-building 5G infrastructure.”



“Our collaboration with Corning will help ensure the 5G revolution does not stop at the building door,” said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of Wireless Access Networks Division, Data Center Group at Intel.



“This Intel-based foundation for next-generation virtualized radio access networks (vRAN) will enable customers to reap the full benefits of 5G based platforms for ultra-reliable low latency, enhanced mobile bandwidth, and massive machine-to-machine communication both inside and outside their buildings,” she said.



The new enterprise platform will be commercially available in 2020.



