CoreSite boosted its Power Utilization Effectiveness by ~7%

CoreSite improved its 2018 Power Utilization Effectiveness by about 7% on a same-store basis compared to 2017.



Some additional highlights from the newly-released Corporate Sustainability Report:







completed a chiller project for more than 9,800 MW of energy savings achieved in 2018 at its LA2 data center and being awarded nearly $3 million by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for this project and its savings

achieved “Seven 9s” of reliability across its platform of data center facilities, resulting in high customer satisfaction, and

women represented 41% of CoreSite’s headquarters workforce and 20% of its Board of Directors

minorities and veterans represented 42.3% and 14.5%, respectively, of its total workforce, and

an average workforce tenure of 4.1 years.

“Customers, Colleagues, and Communities are three words to describe how our business strategy intertwines with our sustainability practices,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since 2001, CoreSite has been committed to best-in-class customer experience and value, an engaging, attractive and diverse employment environment, and practices that help our customer communities thrive sustainably, In our second Corporate Sustainability Report, we summarize our ongoing journey of being a responsible steward of our business for all our stakeholders.”In addition, CommScope noted the recently opening of its newest colocation facility VA3 in Reston, Virginia.As of June 30, 2019, CoreSite’s Northern Virginia market was comprised of over 280 customers, which includes approximately 40 cloud providers, 170 enterprises, and 70 network providers. Additionally, the Fairfax County location allows CoreSite to serve the native base of enterprises, systems integrators, universities, and governmental agencies with the lowest latency to the largest public clouds.“The CoreSite Reston campus provides customers cloud connectivity and delivers the highest security and performance, low latency, with the lowest cost of cloud service utilization,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President, General Management. “With over 100MW of expected capacity for the Reston Campus Expansion, and the multi-cloud capabilities of the CoreSite platform, we are in a position to deliver the maximum degree of scale, operational flexibility and performance throughout the entire lifecycle of customers’ digital transformation journey,” said Font.