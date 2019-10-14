Commscope to acquire base station antenna tech from Fractus

CommScope agreed to a technology transfer agreement as a result of a settlement with Fractus S.A., a Spanish company that developed key antenna technology for use in wireless base station antennas.



Fractus S.A., a leading developer of antenna technology, licenses its antenna and base station patents to some of the largest handset and base station antenna manufacturers in the world. The settlement includes a technology transfer of Fractus’s entire worldwide portfolio of base station antenna patents to CommScope, adding to an already impressive 15,000 patents worldwide, including more than 700 related to base station antenna technology. As a result of the technology transfer to CommScope, the pending dispute between the parties has been dismissed.



“We are excited about this agreement and believe that CommScope is a perfect partner to deploy our patented technology into its worldwide deployment of base station antennas,” said Ruben Bonet, president of Fractus.



“The addition of Fractus’s patents enhances the value of CommScope’s base station antenna portfolio and will enable us to offer new and innovative features that will provide significant value to our base station antenna customers,” commented Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president, RF Products for CommScope’s Mobility Solutions.



http://www.commscope.com