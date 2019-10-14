CommScope sues Rosenberger over base station technology

CommScope has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Rosenberger, several of Rosenberger’s legal entities and two former CommScope employees now employed by Rosenberger.



In its complaint, CommScope asserts, among other things, that Rosenberger misappropriated CommScope’s trade secrets related to base station antennas, including trade secrets related to CommScope’s proprietary software programs and CommScope’s base station antenna hardware. CommScope also asserts that the former CommScope employees breached their post-employment legal obligations owed to CommScope.



“CommScope innovates, designs, manufactures, and sells best-in-class telecommunications products and equipment around the world,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president of RF Products for CommScope. “CommScope has taken this action to protect the company’s significant investments in developing innovative products that provide superior value to our network infrastructure customers."