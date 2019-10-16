Comcast Business extends into Canada with iTel Networks

Comcast Business signed an access agreement with iTel Networks Inc., a leading Canadian network service provider, to deliver managed broadband services to U.S.-based enterprise customers with a presence in Canada.



Specifically, Comcast Business will leverage iTel Networks’ vendor relationships to expand Comcast Business’ footprint and support its U.S.-based Enterprise Solutions customers’ locations throughout Canada with its Managed Broadband offering.







“Our Enterprise Solutions team has uncovered a wealth of opportunities for Comcast Business to deliver services outside the U.S. Many of our existing enterprise customers and prospects have locations outside the United States; in particular, in Canada,” said Glenn Katz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions. “We’re excited to announce that we are leveraging this exciting new relationship with iTel Networks to serve our Managed Broadband enterprise customers’ Canadian locations.”