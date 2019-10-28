Colt upgrades its core optical backbone with Ciena

Colt Technology Services has upgraded its Colt IQ Network by deploying a combination of Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai technology with a conversion to flexible grid photonics. The upgrade will quadruple the capacity on Colt’s core optical network in preparation for the delivery of 400Gbps wavelength services.



The Colt IQ Network launched in 2016, has facilitated high bandwidth services to more than 900 connected data centres and 27,500 on net buildings – providing unrivalled coverage in Europe and Asia.



“In 2016, Colt announced a major investment in a next generation optical and packet network as a key enabler to our high bandwidth strategy”, explains Rajiv Datta, Colt’s Chief Operating Officer. “Since then, we have actively served the growing needs of enterprises and providers to connect to the cloud and to bring that scale to their end user locations with our highly distributed fibre network. The response from our customers has been strong and this further investment ensures that we will continue to be at the forefront of serving high bandwidth connectivity needs.”



Over the past few years, Colt has expanded its global reach to the US – spanning 13 cities, Eastern Europe, Australia and new regions in Japan. Additionally, the network in existing metros like London, Dublin and Berlin have been further densified.



https://www.colt.net/resources/colt-future-proofs-its-award-winning-colt-iq-network-with-extensive-upgrade/



