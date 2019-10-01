Clearfield adds Multi-Purpose Terminal for 5G

Clearfield announced an addition to its YOURx terminal product line -- a craft-friendly, outside plant (OSP)-rated housing for any fiber distribution and drop cable network.



The YOURx MPT is cable agnostic, accepting any industry cable with a diameter of up to .70”, providing easy installation and a water-tight seal for placement below grade, in a similar fashion to a splice case. Designed to meet Telcordia GR-487 and GR-3125 specifications, the product can be installed on a strand, attached to a pole, attached to a wall or contained within a pedestal. The adapter plate inside the YOURx MPT can be configured to accept either 8-SC, 16-LC or 8-MPO connectors with the ability to mix and match connectors within the same terminal—a valuable feature for network design.



The YOURx terminal product line minimizes the amount of splicing done in outside plant equipment and eliminates the need for splicing downstream of the closure as components, including WDM’s, splitters, and drop cables arrive as pre-connectorized assemblies.Key product features include:Eight individual sealed distribution drop ports with a snap in splice chip, supporting 12 loose tube splices or 36 mass fusion splices and the ability to store up to 8’ per buffer tube.Entry point that uses a split sleeve grommet design for easy installation.Slide off bulkhead plate allowing installers easy access for cleaning or testing connectors.“Customers are seeking both mid-span and terminal solutions that support fiber delivery with standard connectors, low insertion loss and a cost-effective method for deploying business services and small cells” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield. “Only providing the number of fibers needed and consolidating splicing/termination locations saves on both material and labor costs.”http://www.SeeClearfield.com