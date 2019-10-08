Ciena's Blue Planet intros inventory automation solution

Ciena's Blue Planet division introduced a new intelligent automation solution that gives service providers a unified view of network and service inventory across Layer 0 to 3. Engineered specifically to synchronize resources with operational support systems (OSS), INS proactively discovers network equipment, federates OSS/BSS data into a unified view, and reconciles discrepancies to show how assets are being utilized.



The company claims its INS solution reduces order-to-service fallout by up to 40% and speeds up the trouble-to-resolve process by up to 30%. The solution can interface with OSS and other management systems without significant disruption to current business operations.



http://www.blueplanet.com



