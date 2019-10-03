Ciena to acquire Centina for Service Assurance

Ciena agreed to acquire privately-held Centina, a provider of service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Centina, which is based in Plano, Texas, supplies a multi-vendor, multi-technology service assurance solution specifically designed for complex multi-service network operations.



Ciena said the acquisition will accelerate Blue Planet’s software strategy of providing closed-loop, intelligent automation solutions that help communications service providers improve operational agility while delivering a highly differentiated customer experience. Specifically, the Centina solution will expand Blue Planet’s assurance capabilities by collecting and collating fault, event, and performance data from multiple vendors and network layers, including virtual domains such as NFV as well as more traditional optical, Ethernet and IP/MPLS networks and services.



Integrating Centina’s robust service assurance capabilities with Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) and Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) will allow continuous optimization of service performance, quality and availability on a proactive basis by resolving problems automatically before they impact the service and user experience.



“The acquisition of Centina advances Blue Planet’s position as an emerging leader in operational support systems (OSS), focused on closed-loop automation. By continuously monitoring the performance of services, Centina’s multi-layer, multi-domain service assurance solution will help our customers resolve issues more quickly and optimize network performance,” said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Blue Planet. “This is a key step to achieving more adaptive networks that are critical in today’s digital society where the customer experience is the ultimate differentiator.”



The deal is expected to close by the end of calendar 2019. Centina will be integrated into Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.





