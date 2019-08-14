China Unicom launches 5G in 50 cities

China Unicom announced commercial activation of 5G services in 50 major cities across the country.



Service tiers begin at RM 129 (~US$18), and data allowances range from 30GB to 300GB per month. More than ten 5G smartphones are offered.





China Unicom reported service revenue of RMB 132.957 billion for the first half of 2019, down 1.1% from RMB 134,423 million for the same period in 2018. Net profits increased by 16.3% to RMB 6.88 billion. Operating revenue amounted to RMB 144.954 billion, down -2.8% yoy.Mobile service revenue dipped 6.6% compared to last year, despite the company adding 9.32 million subscribers during the first half of the year.Industry Internet Revenue for 1H19 amounted to RMB 16.72 billion, up by 43% compared to the first half of 2018.Regarding its upcoming 5G rollout, China Unicom said it is pursuing a “co-build co-share" strategy to lower CAPEX requirements, tower usage fees, network maintenance expenses & power charges.