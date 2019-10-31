China Telecom launches 5G in 50 cities

China Telecom officially switched on commercial 5G service in 50 cities.



In the early stage of commercial use, China Telecom said its 5G network covers the main downtown areas and hotspots of each city. Its network footprint will expand over time.



China Telecom emphasized its focus on the user experience, with its commitment to accelerate the pace of 5G network construction, improve the strategic layout of 5G industry, and enrich 5G applications and content.



China Telecom's lowest cost 5G service tier is priced at RMB 129 (US$18).